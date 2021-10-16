Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reduced by Analyst

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FMS opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 171,457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

