Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Lowered by Analyst

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KINS opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

