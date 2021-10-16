Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.34.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.75.

NYSE:UNH opened at $428.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.