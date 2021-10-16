Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Decreased by Analyst

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%.

DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

