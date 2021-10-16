QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 102,400 shares.The stock last traded at $87.56 and had previously closed at $87.48.

QADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 13.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,195,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

