QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 150.3% in September

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

