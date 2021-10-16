QS Investors LLC Buys New Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 22.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TVTY opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

