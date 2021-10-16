QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of TRGP opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

