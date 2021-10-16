QS Investors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

