QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.30 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

