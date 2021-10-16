QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,144,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.16 and a 1 year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

