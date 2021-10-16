QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NOW worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NOW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.02.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

