QS Investors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $178.82 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $185.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

