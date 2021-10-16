QS Investors LLC Sells 6,002 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.