QS Investors LLC Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.