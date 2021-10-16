Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $38.46 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09.

