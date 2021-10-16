Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Energizer by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 313,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

