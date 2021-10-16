Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 72.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE IT opened at $311.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average of $257.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

