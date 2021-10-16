Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

