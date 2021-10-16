Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 176,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ProPetro by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

