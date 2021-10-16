Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 16,823 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after buying an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of News by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 14.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

