Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.56

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.56 and traded as low as C$30.35. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.45, with a volume of 613,782 shares changing hands.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

