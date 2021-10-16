Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.50 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

