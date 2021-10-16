QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.95 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $26,923.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

