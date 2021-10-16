Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

