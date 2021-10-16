R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 548,876 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 440,630 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 337,739 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 164,031 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

