RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RadNet stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RadNet by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

