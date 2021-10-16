Rai Reflex Index Reaches One Day Volume of $6.05 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00004978 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $70.48 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00109267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.39 or 0.99464390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.00 or 0.06299305 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00027646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,189,685 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

