Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Sells $273,043.26 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

RAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

