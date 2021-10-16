Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

