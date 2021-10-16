Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.75

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 11621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

