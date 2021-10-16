Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) vs. Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Head to Head Contrast

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -25.64% -177.30% -7.54% Elys Game Technology -22.75% -32.39% -20.01%

This table compares Rapid7 and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $411.49 million 16.32 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -89.20 Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 2.86 -$9.94 million ($0.45) -10.18

Elys Game Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 5.19, meaning that its share price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 14 0 2.93 Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $126.07, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $7.91, indicating a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Rapid7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Rapid7 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third party agents that manages white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

