Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 378,817 shares.The stock last traded at $57.80 and had previously closed at $57.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Raven Industries by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 103,095 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raven Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

