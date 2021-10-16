Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.13 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

