Raymond James Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.50

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.79.

GOLD stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

