Raymond James Trims Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

