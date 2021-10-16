RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

RDHL stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $228.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

