Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

