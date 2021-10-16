ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 81.6% in September

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ReneSola by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

