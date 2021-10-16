Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $701.97

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 701.97 ($9.17) and traded as high as GBX 779 ($10.18). Renew shares last traded at GBX 776 ($10.14), with a volume of 34,747 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on RNWH shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Get Renew alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £610.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 784.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 701.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.