Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $266.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average of $227.87.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Repligen by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

