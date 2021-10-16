Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTC Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

PTC opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

