Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tokio Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokio Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.55.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

