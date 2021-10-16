Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 166.2% in September

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.