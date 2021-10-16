Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 166.2% in September

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBRF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
