Reviewing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -78.72% -453.01% -86.76% Verisk Analytics 23.69% 30.92% 10.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVmo and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than EVmo.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 5.31 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 12.20 $712.70 million $5.04 41.79

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats EVmo on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

