Reviewing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.41%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00%

Risk and Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 304.43 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -1.10 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 43.33 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.69

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.