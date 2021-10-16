Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.15

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.15 and traded as low as C$62.25. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$62.25, with a volume of 2,729 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The stock has a market cap of C$697.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

