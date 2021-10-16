Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 101,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $70.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

