RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$297.68 million for the quarter.

