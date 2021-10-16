Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 4,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 794,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

RSKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.